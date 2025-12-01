Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

Revolve Group Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $295.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 293,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 49,618 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 155,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,469,000 after acquiring an additional 98,413 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 124,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 87,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

