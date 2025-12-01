Inceptionr LLC Invests $115,000 in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. $WVE

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in WAVE Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in WAVE Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $26.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WAVE Life Sciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WAVE Life Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of -1.44.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adrian Rawcliffe sold 16,115 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $109,420.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,700 shares in the company, valued at $86,233. This trade represents a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

