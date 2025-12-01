Inceptionr LLC Acquires Shares of 16,210 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 80,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.13. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics
In related news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $32,517.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,523.08. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTLA
Intellia Therapeutics Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intellia Therapeutics
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.