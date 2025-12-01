Inceptionr LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. $SAFT

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 67.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after buying an additional 125,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAFT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safety Insurance Group

In related news, Director Dennis J. Langwell acquired 2,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.39 per share, for a total transaction of $144,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,120. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $76.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.04 and a 52 week high of $89.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.26.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $323.21 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 7.07%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.48%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

