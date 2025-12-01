Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. $ESQ

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $18,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Esquire Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Esquire Financial Stock Down 0.9%

ESQ opened at $102.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $873.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.06. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.90 and a 52 week high of $107.25.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

