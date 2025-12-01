Geode Capital Management LLC Has $18.16 Million Stake in Capitol Federal Financial $CFFN

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,976,390 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,425 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $18,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 450.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFFN shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 156,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,349.60. This trade represents a 5.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $877.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

