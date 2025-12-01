NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 4.6% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. AAF Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.7% during the second quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.5% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,685,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $424,305,000 after purchasing an additional 233,515 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 1,158,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $182,992,000 after purchasing an additional 94,925 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.30.

Shares of NVDA opened at $176.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

