iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.58. 68,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 112,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 9,036.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 536,139 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 141,988 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 1,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 139,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 127,353 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 88,097 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 56,537 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

