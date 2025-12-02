iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.58. 68,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 112,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.7%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.