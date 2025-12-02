TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 1,366,170 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 947,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7399.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.20.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TRX Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Strategic Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRX Gold during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 148,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
