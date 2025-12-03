CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG) Stock Price Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.4298 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 22,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 125,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4760.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDT Environmental Technology Investment stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Free Report) by 234.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.32% of CDT Environmental Technology Investment worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients.
