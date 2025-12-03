Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Trading 22.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 22.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.26. 12,986,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 9,131,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobile-health Network Solutions in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Mobile-health Network Solutions has an average rating of “Sell”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobile-health Network Solutions stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new stake in Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Mobile-health Network Solutions accounts for 0.0% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned approximately 2.98% of Mobile-health Network Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

