Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 13,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 28,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.
Entain Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.
About Entain
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
