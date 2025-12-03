Global Mofy AI (NASDAQ:GMM) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Global Mofy AI Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 50,472 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 15,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Get Global Mofy AI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Global Mofy AI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Global Mofy AI

Global Mofy AI Trading Down 7.1%

Global Mofy AI Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

(Get Free Report)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Mofy AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Mofy AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.