Vitrolife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VTRLY) Stock Price Down 16.4% – Should You Sell?

Vitrolife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VTRLY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.5499.

Vitrolife AB (publ) Stock Down 16.4%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.

Vitrolife AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitrolife AB (publ) provides assisted reproduction products. It also offers sperm processing, oocyte retrieval needles, micromanipulation pipettes, time-lapse systems, and evaluation tools, laser and imaging systems, IVF media and oil, embryo transfer, cryopreservation, and genomics kits. In addition, the company offers EmbryoScope and time-lapse systems; time-lapse dishes; and evaluation tools for time-lapse systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitrolife AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitrolife AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.