iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Trading 0% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.70. 52,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 66,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%
The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
