JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Billiontoone in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Billiontoone to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.
About Billiontoone
BillionToOne is transforming healthcare by redefining molecular diagnostics. Our revolutionary single molecule NGS (smNGS) platform achieves what was once thought impossible – detecting and precisely quantifying genetic targets with single-molecule sensitivity. At the heart of this technological breakthrough lies our patented QCTs, enabling measurements at the physical limit of detection – the single DNA molecule.
