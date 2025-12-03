Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.1429.
Several analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th.
Xcel Energy stock opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45.
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.
