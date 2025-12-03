Nordson (NDSN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 10th. Analysts expect Nordson to post earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $761.0280 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $236.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.28. Nordson has a 12 month low of $165.03 and a 12 month high of $259.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total transaction of $2,125,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,692.80. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total value of $534,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,715.95. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $3,188,257. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nordson by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,594,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 23.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,375,000 after buying an additional 133,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $285.00 target price on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

