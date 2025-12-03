JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $580.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. New Street Research set a $460.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Arete Research set a $706.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $580.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.89.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $516.55 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $566.90. The firm has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.07, a PEG ratio of 118.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $512.64 and a 200 day moving average of $478.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,959,138.21. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 86,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

