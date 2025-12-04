Annandale Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Annandale Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $41,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. McMill Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,552,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,768,000 after buying an additional 77,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,570,000 after acquiring an additional 69,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

BSV opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average of $78.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

