Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.72 and traded as high as C$39.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$38.84, with a volume of 283,459 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.5%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80. The company has a market cap of C$11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will post 0.1012093 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -169.43%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity.

