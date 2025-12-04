Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.00 and traded as high as $25.47. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 206 shares.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $119.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Increases Dividend

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 278.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

