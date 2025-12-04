iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,969 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after buying an additional 3,757,143 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,371,000 after buying an additional 2,743,878 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after buying an additional 2,703,613 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $687.26 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.54. The stock has a market cap of $721.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

