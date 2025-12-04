Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM) Receives $17.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.0714.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 29th.

Shares of TTAM stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.95. Titan America has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 16.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Titan America had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $436.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Titan America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Titan America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan America in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Titan America in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Titan America in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

