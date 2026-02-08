Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,999,228 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,999,228 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $90,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 498,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 93.0% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $39.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $59.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

Key Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

