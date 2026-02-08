Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 67,021 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $91,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JGRO. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 92.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 36,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,982,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 60,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JGRO opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $97.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.12.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

