Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,549 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,549 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of PayPal worth $97,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in PayPal by 100.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deep-value case and buyback/dividend plan underpin a near-term bargain narrative; bulls point to low forward P/E, strong free cash flow and discretionary buybacks/new dividend as a potential floor.

Deep-value case and buyback/dividend plan underpin a near-term bargain narrative; bulls point to low forward P/E, strong free cash flow and discretionary buybacks/new dividend as a potential floor. Positive Sentiment: Some investors view a new CEO as a catalyst — profiles of Enrique Lores suggest his turnaround/operational experience could help execution if appointed.

Some investors view a new CEO as a catalyst — profiles of Enrique Lores suggest his turnaround/operational experience could help execution if appointed. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentaries argue long-term investors can be rewarded if PayPal stabilizes its product growth and execution — fueling bargain-hunting bounces.

Several bullish commentaries argue long-term investors can be rewarded if PayPal stabilizes its product growth and execution — fueling bargain-hunting bounces. Neutral Sentiment: Compass Point moved to Neutral, reflecting that some uncertainty (CEO transition, guidance) is now priced in — not a clear buy/sell signal.

Compass Point moved to Neutral, reflecting that some uncertainty (CEO transition, guidance) is now priced in — not a clear buy/sell signal. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are split: many cut targets and some keep "buy"/"outperform" calls, leaving consensus views mixed and volatility likely as estimates are re-worked.

Analysts are split: many cut targets and some keep "buy"/"outperform" calls, leaving consensus views mixed and volatility likely as estimates are re-worked. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results disappointed — EPS and revenue missed expectations and management issued lower 2026 guidance, which triggered the initial selloff and higher volatility.

Q4 results disappointed — EPS and revenue missed expectations and management issued lower 2026 guidance, which triggered the initial selloff and higher volatility. Negative Sentiment: CEO Alex Chriss was fired amid the branded-checkout slowdown and guidance cut; leadership turnover increases execution risk during a sensitive transition.

CEO Alex Chriss was fired amid the branded-checkout slowdown and guidance cut; leadership turnover increases execution risk during a sensitive transition. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/litigation risk surfaced: a securities investigation was announced into the gap between prior outlook and reported results, adding legal and disclosure uncertainty.

Regulatory/litigation risk surfaced: a securities investigation was announced into the gap between prior outlook and reported results, adding legal and disclosure uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Heavy analyst price-target cuts, downgrades and visible insider selling amplified the selloff and investor caution this week.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on PayPal from $91.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $249,054.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,022.72. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Featured Articles

