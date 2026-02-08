First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $106,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS opened at $99.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $99.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.2607 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

