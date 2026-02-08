Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF $BCHP Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF (BATS:BCHP – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,847,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703,559 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 77.37% of Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF worth $107,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF Stock Down 7.2%
Shares of BCHP opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.98. Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53.
Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF Profile
