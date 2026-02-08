Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,311,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.91% of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF worth $103,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 934.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1826 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

