Citigroup Inc. $C Position Cut by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s rates desk warns markets are “too calm” about U.S. inflation — a view that implies higher‑for‑longer rates and could support banks’ net interest income (a key earnings driver). Read More.

Citigroup Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NYSE C opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The company has a market cap of $198.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

