UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Position Raised by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 185.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,932 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.8% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 390.9% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 270 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,703 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $284.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.66 and a 200-day moving average of $322.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

