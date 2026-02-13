Pfizer Inc. $PFE Stake Reduced by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,746 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 66,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 58,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.47%.

Positive Sentiment: Post-earnings bullishness: unusual call-option activity and an upbeat earnings outlook have put some investors on the buy side, supporting short-term sentiment.

Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary sees a buying opportunity after the quarter — analysts and commentators highlight attractive valuation and the company's ability to generate cash as reasons to consider PFE after results.

Positive Sentiment: Capital return profile: coverage notes Pfizer returned about $9.8B to shareholders and remains a high-yield candidate for income investors, which supports the stock's floor for dividend-seeking buyers.

Positive Sentiment: Dividend/yield appeal: Pfizer appears on lists of high-yield dividend names, attracting income-focused investors even as growth questions persist.

Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term growth outlook is mixed — analyses examine whether newly acquired and in‑pipeline drugs can offset a looming 2026–2030 patent cliff; outcome will determine medium-term revenue trajectory.

Neutral Sentiment: "Is now the best time to buy?" pieces suggest re-evaluating Pfizer after earnings — these are informative to investors but stop short of a consensus buy/sell signal.

Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade: Daiwa cut Pfizer from "outperform" to "neutral" and set a $27 price target, signaling limited near-term upside from their perspective and adding downward pressure.

Negative Sentiment: Valuation / structural concerns: opinion pieces argue Pfizer could be a value trap if new product flow and M&A don't offset fading COVID-era sales and patent expiries, which raises caution among some investors.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

