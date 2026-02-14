AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.50 and traded as high as $3.67. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 1,714 shares.

AirBoss of America Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp. is a manufacturer specializing in custom-engineered rubber and polymer products for industrial, commercial and defense applications. The company operates two primary business segments: Rubber Solutions, which supplies proprietary compounds for tire retreading, specialty hoses and molded rubber goods; and Chemical Solutions, which produces performance chemicals used in oilfield, mining, agricultural and infrastructure markets.

Within its Rubber Solutions segment, AirBoss develops bespoke rubber formulations for automotive aftermarkets, off-road mining equipment, and industrial machinery applications.

