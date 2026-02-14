Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.46 and traded as high as C$3.91. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$3.83, with a volume of 18,463 shares trading hands.

Pulse Seismic Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of C$194.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 45.18%. The firm had revenue of C$3.42 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0407643 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulse Seismic

Pulse Seismic Inc is a Canadian company which acts as a provider of seismic data to the energy sector in western Canada. The company is engaged in the acquisition, marketing, and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the energy sector. It offers the full suite of project management services including On-site professional project management, experienced cost estimation services, daily reporting to clients and detailed project cost tracking, procurement of subcontractors to ensure regulatory compliance, and others.

