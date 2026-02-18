Head to Head Contrast: Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) vs. Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD – Get Free Report) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A N/A N/A Biostage N/A N/A -174.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Biostage”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $80,000.00 0.00 -$14.14 million ($0.50) N/A Biostage N/A N/A -$6.07 million ($0.58) -7.67

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nemaura Medical. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nemaura Medical and Biostage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Biostage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Given Nemaura Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Biostage.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats Biostage on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company's pipeline includes organ-regeneration technology for the repair or replacement of diseased or damaged organs, as well as product candidates to treat cancer, injury, and birth defects of the bronchus. Its lead product candidate is Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treatment of severe esophageal disease. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

