Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.42.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

RUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on Russel Metals

Russel Metals Price Performance

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

RUS stock opened at C$47.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.00. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$34.62 and a 12-month high of C$53.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.81%.

About Russel Metals

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America with a growing focus on value-added processing. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy field stores and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.