Critical Review: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) versus Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Edap Tms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Edap Tms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 3.72% 7.42% 3.43% Edap Tms -30.95% -61.60% -26.70%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 3 5 0 0 1.63 Edap Tms 1 2 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Edap Tms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Edap Tms has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.40%. Given Edap Tms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Volatility & Risk

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edap Tms has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Edap Tms”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $20.63 billion 0.69 $582.08 million $1.37 17.99 Edap Tms $69.18 million 2.52 -$20.58 million ($0.57) -8.18

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Edap Tms. Edap Tms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats Edap Tms on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. It also develops, manufactures, and distributes various health care products, including polysulfone dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, peritoneal dialysis cyclers, peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, systems for water treatment, and acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, the company develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, vascular care ambulatory surgery center, and physician nephrology and cardiology services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. Fresenius Medical Care AG was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

About Edap Tms

(Get Free Report)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. The UDS segment focuses on the development, marketing, manufacturing, and servicing of medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, mainly urinary stones, and other clinical indications. The company was founded on December 3, 1979 and is headquartered in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.