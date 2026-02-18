NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.6% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,593,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,215,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,678 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,668,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,594,110,000 after buying an additional 4,209,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile



NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

