Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $28.83 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 42,377 shares of company stock worth $9,236,277 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

