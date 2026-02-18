Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $28.83 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 42,377 shares of company stock worth $9,236,277 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.
- Positive Sentiment: Technicals & analyst support suggest a rebound opportunity — a MarketBeat piece argues AMZN is extremely oversold (RSI at multi‑year lows) while many analysts remain bullish on AWS and name large upside targets, which can attract bargain hunters and cover shorts. Amazon Erases a Year of Gains—2 Reasons the Market’s Wrong
- Positive Sentiment: AWS ecosystem momentum: Tealium earned an AWS Generative AI competency, reinforcing demand for AWS GenAI services and partner integrations — a tailwind for AWS revenue and enterprise credibility. PurpleRidge Launches Automated AWS Account Audit to Stop “8-Minute” AI-Assisted Cloud Attacks
- Positive Sentiment: Retail expansion: Amazon proposed a second big‑box store in the Chicago suburbs — incremental retail footprint growth that supports longer‑term retail/OMO strategy. Amazon Plans Second Big-Box Store Near Chicago
- Neutral Sentiment: Derivatives & income strategies: One‑month puts at strikes below current levels are showing high yields after the pullback — this can encourage income buyers or put sellers who may provide price support. Amazon Put Options at Lower Strike Prices Have High Yields
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains constructive: aggregated ratings show a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which helps underpin investor confidence even amid volatility. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Large institutional selling: Berkshire’s 13F shows a steep reduction in AMZN (sold ~77% of its stake), a high‑profile exit that increases headline risk and may pressure sentiment. Berkshire & AI Hyperscalers: Buffett Holds GOOGL, Dumps AMZN
- Negative Sentiment: Hedge fund trimming: David Tepper’s Appaloosa trimmed Amazon while rotating into other names (a sign some funds are taking profits), adding to selling pressure. David Tepper’s Appaloosa Ups Micron Stake By 250%, Trims Nvidia And Amazon
- Negative Sentiment: Project cancellation & AI‑spend scrutiny: Amazon halted the “Blue Jay” warehouse robot project (cost/complexity cited) and the broader market remains worried about Amazon’s $200B AI/CapEx plan — both factors have pressured the stock amid a sector‑wide AI‑spend valuation reset. Amazon pulls the plug on ‘Blue Jay’ warehouse robot after only a few months
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
