Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Decreased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23,774 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. President Capital reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Technicals & analyst support suggest a rebound opportunity — a MarketBeat piece argues AMZN is extremely oversold (RSI at multi‑year lows) while many analysts remain bullish on AWS and name large upside targets, which can attract bargain hunters and cover shorts. Amazon Erases a Year of Gains—2 Reasons the Market’s Wrong
- Positive Sentiment: AWS ecosystem momentum: Tealium earned an AWS Generative AI competency, reinforcing demand for AWS GenAI services and partner integrations — a tailwind for AWS revenue and enterprise credibility. PurpleRidge Launches Automated AWS Account Audit to Stop “8-Minute” AI-Assisted Cloud Attacks
- Positive Sentiment: Retail expansion: Amazon proposed a second big‑box store in the Chicago suburbs — incremental retail footprint growth that supports longer‑term retail/OMO strategy. Amazon Plans Second Big-Box Store Near Chicago
- Neutral Sentiment: Derivatives & income strategies: One‑month puts at strikes below current levels are showing high yields after the pullback — this can encourage income buyers or put sellers who may provide price support. Amazon Put Options at Lower Strike Prices Have High Yields
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains constructive: aggregated ratings show a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which helps underpin investor confidence even amid volatility. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Large institutional selling: Berkshire’s 13F shows a steep reduction in AMZN (sold ~77% of its stake), a high‑profile exit that increases headline risk and may pressure sentiment. Berkshire & AI Hyperscalers: Buffett Holds GOOGL, Dumps AMZN
- Negative Sentiment: Hedge fund trimming: David Tepper’s Appaloosa trimmed Amazon while rotating into other names (a sign some funds are taking profits), adding to selling pressure. David Tepper’s Appaloosa Ups Micron Stake By 250%, Trims Nvidia And Amazon
- Negative Sentiment: Project cancellation & AI‑spend scrutiny: Amazon halted the “Blue Jay” warehouse robot project (cost/complexity cited) and the broader market remains worried about Amazon’s $200B AI/CapEx plan — both factors have pressured the stock amid a sector‑wide AI‑spend valuation reset. Amazon pulls the plug on ‘Blue Jay’ warehouse robot after only a few months
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 504,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,026,272. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,277. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
