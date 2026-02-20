Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 15,454 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.4% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $127,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $949,002.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,109 shares in the company, valued at $101,587,062.33. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,284 shares of company stock worth $1,740,052 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $204.86 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

