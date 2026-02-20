Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF $FCOR Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 42,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FCOR opened at $48.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

