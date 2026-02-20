Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.8% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.2% in the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 17.9% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Apple by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $363,256,000 after purchasing an additional 465,393 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Melius Research set a $345.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Apple stock opened at $260.58 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $288.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

