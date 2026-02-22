Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading Up 7.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $160.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Corning traded as high as $140.27 and last traded at $139.5340. Approximately 10,898,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 9,300,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.99.

Get Corning alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, February 13th. Argus raised their price target on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corning from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Insider Buying and Selling

Key Stories Impacting Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $2,206,423.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,249. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 95,687 shares of company stock worth $11,249,008 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Corning by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Up 7.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.32. The company has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.