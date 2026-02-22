Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

EVAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JonesTrading upgraded Evaxion A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evaxion A/S in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

EVAX stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a market cap of $27.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.29. Evaxion A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVAX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Evaxion A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evaxion A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional operations in the United States. The company specializes in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines driven by its proprietary AI-based computational immunology platform. By leveraging machine learning and deep learning algorithms, Evaxion identifies and optimizes antigen targets for both therapeutic cancer vaccines and prophylactic vaccines against infectious diseases.

At the core of Evaxion’s business is its AI platform, which analyzes large datasets of genomic, proteomic and immunological information to predict immune-stimulating epitopes.

