Kodiak AI’s (KDK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

KDK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on Kodiak AI in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kodiak AI in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kodiak AI to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Kodiak AI Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak AI

Shares of Kodiak AI stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of -0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49. Kodiak AI has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kodiak AI in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kodiak AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak AI

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

