Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Griffin Securities set a $33.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $28.00 price objective on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $948.28 million, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 13,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $307,547.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,574.14. The trade was a 35.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 135.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 894.7% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 170,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 153,410 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 46,913 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 102,692 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

