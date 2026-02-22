GeoVax Labs’ (GOVX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

GOVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut GeoVax Labs to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

GOVX opened at $1.53 on Thursday. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the third quarter valued at $47,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases. Leveraging a proprietary Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) viral vector platform, GeoVax aims to induce robust and durable immune responses by expressing virus-like particles (VLPs) in vaccinated individuals. The company’s pipeline encompasses vaccine candidates for HIV, Ebola, Lassa, Zika, MERS and emerging coronaviruses, reflecting a commitment to addressing high-priority global public health threats.

The cornerstone of GeoVax’s technology is its MVA-VLP platform, which combines the safety profile of a non-replicating poxvirus vector with the potent antigen presentation of VLPs.

