Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Jack In The Box alerts:

JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack In The Box from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jack In The Box from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Jack In The Box from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jack In The Box from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JACK

Jack In The Box Stock Performance

JACK opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Jack In The Box has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $320.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Jack In The Box had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.The business had revenue of $349.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Jack In The Box’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack In The Box will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jack In The Box

In other Jack In The Box news, SVP Steven Piano sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $28,448.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,171.24. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl Mount sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $26,467.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,700. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 12,462 shares of company stock valued at $247,352 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack In The Box

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Jack In The Box by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Jack In The Box by 3,604.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack In The Box in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack In The Box News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Jack In The Box this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target from $23 to $24, implying upside versus current levels and signaling at least some analyst confidence in recovery potential. Benzinga

Citigroup raised its price target from $23 to $24, implying upside versus current levels and signaling at least some analyst confidence in recovery potential. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary (MarketBeat) highlights a possible turnaround plan — debt repayment, portfolio rationalization and operational fixes could restore margins and capital returns over time, giving longer‑term upside if execution improves. (MarketBeat coverage)

Market commentary (MarketBeat) highlights a possible turnaround plan — debt repayment, portfolio rationalization and operational fixes could restore margins and capital returns over time, giving longer‑term upside if execution improves. (MarketBeat coverage) Positive Sentiment: Menu/news catalyst: Jack in the Box launched a nationwide matcha beverage lineup, a marketing/traffic initiative that could help drive visits and digital engagement if it resonates with customers. Business Wire

Menu/news catalyst: Jack in the Box launched a nationwide matcha beverage lineup, a marketing/traffic initiative that could help drive visits and digital engagement if it resonates with customers. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/metrics reviews: Zacks and other outlets are parsing Q1 beats/misses and key metrics versus estimates — useful for modeling but not a direct new catalyst. Zacks

Analyst/metrics reviews: Zacks and other outlets are parsing Q1 beats/misses and key metrics versus estimates — useful for modeling but not a direct new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting appears inconsistent in the data releases (entries show a “large increase” but list zero shares/NaN). As reported, coverage ratios look negligible — this seems like a data glitch, so any short‑squeeze thesis is currently unconfirmed.

Short-interest reporting appears inconsistent in the data releases (entries show a “large increase” but list zero shares/NaN). As reported, coverage ratios look negligible — this seems like a data glitch, so any short‑squeeze thesis is currently unconfirmed. Negative Sentiment: Activist pressure: Biglari Capital (largest shareholder, ~9.86%) issued a public statement criticizing Q1 results and urging votes against Chairman David Goebel — this raises governance uncertainty and could weigh on the stock while proxy/board issues unfold. PR Newswire

Activist pressure: Biglari Capital (largest shareholder, ~9.86%) issued a public statement criticizing Q1 results and urging votes against Chairman David Goebel — this raises governance uncertainty and could weigh on the stock while proxy/board issues unfold. Negative Sentiment: Weak quarter: Q1 revenue fell ~5.8%, same-store sales declined materially, and the company swung to a loss and missed EPS estimates — these operational weaknesses are the primary driver of today’s selloff. Yahoo Finance

Weak quarter: Q1 revenue fell ~5.8%, same-store sales declined materially, and the company swung to a loss and missed EPS estimates — these operational weaknesses are the primary driver of today’s selloff. Negative Sentiment: Coverage and commentary (Restaurant Business / Restaurant Dive) emphasize a “tough quarter” and management moves (store closures, cost/brand challenges), reinforcing near-term revenue and margin headwinds. Restaurant Business Restaurant Dive

About Jack In The Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) is a publicly traded quick-service restaurant company best known for its Jack in the Box brand of fast-food restaurants. Founded in 1951 by Robert O. Peterson and headquartered in San Diego, California, the company has operated for decades as a franchisor and operator of drive-thru and dine-in restaurants. Its business model combines company-owned locations with franchise arrangements, and the company focuses on building brand recognition through menu innovation, marketing and service convenience.

The company’s core offerings center on a broad fast-food menu that includes hamburgers (notably the Jumbo Jack), tacos, breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, sides and specialty limited-time items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack In The Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack In The Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.